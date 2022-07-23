Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

