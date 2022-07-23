Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $5.30 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.37 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

