Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,475,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

