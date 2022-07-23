Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $163,000 in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,265,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,680,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

