Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

