Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 459 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

