Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 652 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

