Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 9,583 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 6.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of KBR worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on KBR in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

