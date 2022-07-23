Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Up 10.8%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) was up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). Approximately 64,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 164,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

