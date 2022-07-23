Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.72. 1,800,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

