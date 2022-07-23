Cowen Analysts Give Textron (NYSE:TXT) a $86.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.