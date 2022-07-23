Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Cummins (NYSE:CMI) a $249.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.09.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

