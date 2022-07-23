Credit Suisse Group Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

