Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.73 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortis

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 1,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,146.38.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.