Credit Suisse Group Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $25.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWDGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $25.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

STWD stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

