Credit Suisse Group Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $25.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $25.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
STWD stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.66.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
