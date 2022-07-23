Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $157.00 Price Target for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

