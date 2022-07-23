Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.11.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
