Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

