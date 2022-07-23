Creditcoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $76.24 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.37 or 1.00006201 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00044863 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024015 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004409 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.