Creditcoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $76.24 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

