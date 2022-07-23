Critical Review: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) versus Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CBTX pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBTX and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than CBTX.

This table compares CBTX and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 24.13% 6.51% 0.84% Valley National Bancorp 31.53% 10.35% 1.15%

Volatility & Risk

CBTX has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $148.36 million 4.79 $35.60 million $1.48 19.49 Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.72 $473.84 million $1.12 9.77

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats CBTX on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services. It operates through 34 banking locations, including 18 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

