CROAT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $83,046.82 and $10.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,096,655 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

