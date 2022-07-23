CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 223.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.4%.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

