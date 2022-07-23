CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $193,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $193,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

