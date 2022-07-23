Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI opened at $172.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.