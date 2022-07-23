Cryptex Finance (CTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.15 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $103,663.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00019192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,280.05 or 0.99999305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,543,015 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

