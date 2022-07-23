CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.