Cubiex (CBIX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $53,464.18 and $45.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.
