Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 335,278 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,278 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $164,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.