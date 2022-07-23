Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,842 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $40,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $13,091,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 1,402,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,229. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.