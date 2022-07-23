Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,562 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Johnson Controls International worth $219,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.