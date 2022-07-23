Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,083,311 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,311 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $136,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.