Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

