Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 3,285 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 1,364,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

