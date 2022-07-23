Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $114.96 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $114,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

