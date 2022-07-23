Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,841,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,444 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $200,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

