Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,376 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $56,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

