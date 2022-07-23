Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 23,152 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. 8,612,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,027,417. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

