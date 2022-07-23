Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 45,107 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,107 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 143,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,947,000 after purchasing an additional 59,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,502,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.84. 1,422,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.