Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGF. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSRGF stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $120.18. 57,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $143.92.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

