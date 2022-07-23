Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,031 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.19. 172,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,191. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.