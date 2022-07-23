Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,804 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,565,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.79. 3,075,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

