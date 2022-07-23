Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,804 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,804 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Wednesday. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,743.63.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. 3,075,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.