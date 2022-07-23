Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.72. 3,466,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

