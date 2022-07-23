Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Illumina Trading Down 2.6 %

ILMN traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.69. 884,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,353. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

