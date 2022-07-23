Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 200,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,590,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 266,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares during the period.

Liberty Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LMACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Liberty Media Acquisition Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

