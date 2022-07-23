Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.