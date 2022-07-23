Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 64,176 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares during the period. Cyxtera Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

CYXT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 330,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CYXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

