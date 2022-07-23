Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Stock Up 0.7 %

Spire stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 323,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

