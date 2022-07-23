Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up 1.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MP Materials by 22.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials Price Performance

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 1,823,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,167. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

