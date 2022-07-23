Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,542 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,180 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,104,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

