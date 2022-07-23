CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:CVI opened at $28.99 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CVR Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVR Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

